Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection to another term in Congress in 2024. This comes as Democrats work to win back the majority in the House. The 83-year-old Pelosi made the announcement Friday. First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007. Pelosi regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019. Pelosi led Democrats through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of President Donald Trump. Pelosi says the United States needs “to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.”

