New murder charges brought against the man accused of killing UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have upgraded murder charges against the man accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football players last year. The new aggravated murder indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. would result in a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted. The 23-year-old was a UVA student in November 2022 and a former member of the football team. Police say he opened fire on a charter bus that had brought back students from a field trip. Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed. A fourth member of the team and another student were wounded.

