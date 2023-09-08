Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison. The judge called the killings “brutal and heinous.” Gary Ferrell II was sentenced Thursday. He had avoided a possible death sentence by pleading guilty to two murder counts in the August 2021 killings of 21-year-old Promise Mays and 62-year-old Pamela Sledd. The women were about to start their shift at NHK Seating of America in Frankfort when Ferrell, a fellow employee, shot them outside the business. The Frankfort man was arrested after crashing his car shortly after the killings.

