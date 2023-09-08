Lawsuit blames Peloton for death of NYC man whose bike fell on his neck during workout

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother has filed a lawsuit against Peloton over the death of her son, who was killed when his exercise bike fell on his neck during a workout in his New York City apartment. Johanna Furtado’s lawsuit alleges that her 32-year-old son, Ryan, was doing a workout that involved getting off his Peloton bike for floor exercises and then getting back on the bike. According to the lawsuit, Ryan Furtado grabbed the bike to hoist himself up, but the bike “spun around and impacted him on the face and neck,” killing him. Lawyers for Peloton blame Furtado’s death on “misuse or abuse of the product.”

