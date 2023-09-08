Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say a prison tower guard has been fired after letting a convicted murderer slip out on his watch in a brazen escape. The nine-day-old search pressed on Friday amid suburbs, farms and a vast botanical garden. A Chester County spokesperson says the guard was fired Thursday. Officials say he was on duty in the watchtower Aug. 31 when Danelo Cavalcante scaled a wall and jumped from a roof. Cavalcante has since eluded hundreds of law enforcement personnel in the suburbs and farmlands southwest of Philadelphia. The search on Friday focused around Longwood Gardens, which was closed indefinitely after reports that Cavalcante may have been spotted there.

