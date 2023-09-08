Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has denied Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case from state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling Friday is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis spent 2 1/2 years building the case against Meadows, Republican ex-President Donald Trump and 17 others before obtaining the indictment under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. Willis wants to try the defendants together. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges they participated in a scheme to illegally try to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. Meadows says his actions were taken as part of his role as chief of staff.

