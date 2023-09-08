Skip to Content
News

HSPPR has hundreds of animals in its care; adoptions sorely needed

Animals currently available for adoption
HSPPR
Animals currently available for adoption
By
Published 4:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is bursting at the seams with animals in need of good homes.

The HSPPR says they are currently caring for more than 600 animals between their two facilities in Colorado Springs in Pueblo. Despite recently reducing adoption fees, the organization says its pet population continues to grow as daily intakes are equal to or higher than outcomes.

According to the HSPPR, adoptions are needed now more than ever. If you know someone who is looking for a new furry friend, encourage them to visit the HSPPR.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content