HSPPR has hundreds of animals in its care; adoptions sorely needed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is bursting at the seams with animals in need of good homes.

The HSPPR says they are currently caring for more than 600 animals between their two facilities in Colorado Springs in Pueblo. Despite recently reducing adoption fees, the organization says its pet population continues to grow as daily intakes are equal to or higher than outcomes.

According to the HSPPR, adoptions are needed now more than ever. If you know someone who is looking for a new furry friend, encourage them to visit the HSPPR.