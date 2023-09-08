Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals

BOSTON (AP) — The heat that has gripped much of the nation has seeped into New England, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early on Friday. The mayor of Boston has declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opened around the city on Friday. In Lowell, Massachusetts, where none of the 28 schools have air conditioning, all classes remained closed on Friday “out of concern for the health and safety of staff and students,” as the temperature was expected to reach a high of 90 degrees, with the humidity making it feel like 95 F. Hot temperatures earlier in the week caused disruptions at schools from Michigan to Virginia, with some districts dismissing students early and others holding classes online.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.