Authorities identify remains of 2 victims killed in 9/11 attack on World Trade Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say they’ve identified the remains of two people who died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center have been identified. The positive identification of a man and a woman was confirmed by the New York City medical examiner days ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the hijacked-plane attack that killed nearly 3,000 people in Lower Manhattan. Their names are being withheld at the request of family members. The city’s painstaking investigation into the unidentified human remains has continued more than two decades after the attack, helped in part by improvements in genetic sequencing technology. The latest identification is the first since 2021.

