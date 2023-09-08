AP Election Brief | What to expect in Connecticut’s municipal primaries
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the small Connecticut town of Derby will soon decide whether to unseat their three-term incumbent mayor in favor of a local official who was recently charged in federal court for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, Connecticut Democrats will also choose mayoral nominees in three of the state’s four largest cities. The winners will advance to the Nov. 7 general election, where the Democratic nominees will be heavily favored in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven. In Derby, the general election could be competitive regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s primary.