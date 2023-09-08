Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon.com is requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild is praising the new regulations as a “welcome first step” toward deterring the proliferation of computer-generated books on the online retailer’s site. The new guidelines were posted Wednesday after months of complaints from the Guild and other groups. Amazon will not be publicly identifying books with AI, a decision the company says it may revise. Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger says that her organization has been in discussions with Amazon about AI material since early this year.

