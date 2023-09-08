A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a street dance in a small town last year. The case had drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon Brandt pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in connection with Cayler Ellingson’s death in September 2022. His sentence also includes credit for about a year served as well as three years’ supervised probation and a yearlong suspension of his driver’s license.

