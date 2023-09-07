What to know about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial so far, and what’s ahead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment trial that could remove Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from office began with testimony about an extramarital affair and the Republican’s former top aides testifying they felt compelled to report him to the FBI. Paxton is accused of bribery and abuse of office. He skipped all of the early testimony. The articles of impeachment center on allegations that Paxton improperly used the powers of his office to protect Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who was indicted this summer on federal charges of making false statements to banks. The Texas Senate is presiding over the trial and Republicans hold a large majority of the seats.

By JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

