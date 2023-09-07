Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

Authorities say a Vermont armed robbery suspect who eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat has been arrested after he was spotted in a kayak on a river. Police say the 52-year-old man was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a store in Burlington on Aug. 24, impeding and assaulting two police officers, and the theft of a sailboat and vehicles. Vermont State Police say they received a tip Thursday that he was spotted in a kayak on the Lamoille River in Georgia, about 21 miles away from Burlington. They say he landed the kayak, ran away and then jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore, where he was arrested by troopers and game wardens. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

