“Not sure which Atari game this was modeled after”: Rosemount PD shares picture of homemade leaderboard

ROSEMOUNT, Minnesota (WCCO) — Rosemount Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to share a cheeky picture of a homemade speeding “leaderboard” that had been added to a speed sign.

According to the Facebook post, the added signage gave the department a good laugh but they want to remind drivers and residents that speeding signage are there for a reason.

“All kidding aside our speed signs are deployed for a variety of reasons, but they are often deployed after we receive citizen complaints about speeding,” read the Facebook post. “The sign is placed to bring awareness, deter speed, and gather data that is helpful for making decisions on next steps. For example, a next step could be increasing patrol presence (i.e. directed patrol) or sending the data to our City’s Traffic Safety Committee for other recommendations. “

While sifting through the comments on the post, it seems that much of the community shares the police department’s amusement.

Despite the department’s warning to slow down, they still found humor in the situation.

“We would appreciate if you did not drive 88mph to travel back in time. DeLorean’s [sic] are hard to come by, and there is the whole space-time continuum thingy to worry about,” said the Facebook post.

If you notice any glitches in the space-time continuum…you know who to blame (we’re looking at you, MRTY MCFLY).

