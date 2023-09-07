New Jersey failed veterans in state-run homes hit by dozens of COVID-19 deaths, federal report says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A scathing federal report has found New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes were unprepared to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, violating their constitutional rights to reasonable care while in state custody. The report Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department cites systemic failures at the homes in Menlo Park and Paramus, including poor communication and a lack of staff competency that led to the virus spreading “virtually unchecked.” The facilities are operated by the state’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, each with just over 300 beds. The state reached a $53 million agreement in 2021 to settle claims it was negligent and contributed to more than 100 deaths at the two homes.

