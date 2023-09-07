Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the US in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, begins its journey across the United States in Boston. During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration. The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek starting Thursday and ending Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border. In Boston the puppet was accompanied by drummers, musicians and a large crowd that followed the puppet to the Chinatown gate.

