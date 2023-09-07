Hong Kong closes schools as torrential rain floods streets, subway station

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has closed schools and halted trading on the stock exchange as torrential rain lashed the city overnight, flooding streets in parts of the city and an underground subway station. Heavy rains poured down on the city from Thursday night, with the government warning that the weather would last till noon Friday. The Hong Kong Observatory said that it recorded 158.1 mm (6.2 inches) of rain in the hour between 11 p.m. Thursday and midnight, the highest recording since records began in 1884. The highest “black” rainstorm warning, the first in nearly two years, was issued Thursday night and remained in place Friday morning.

