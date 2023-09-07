Skip to Content
AP National News

Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now

By
Published 9:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals is allowing Texas’ floating barrier on the Rio Grande to stay in place for now. The order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday comes a day after a judge called the river buoys a threat to the safety of migrants and relations between the U.S. and Mexico. The barrier is part of a series of aggressive measures Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized in the name of discouraging migrants from crossing into the U.S. The order by the New Orleans-based appeals court lets the barrier remain in the water while the legal challenge continues.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content