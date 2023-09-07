Charges dropped, Riquna Williams wants to rejoin Las Vegas Aces after domestic violence arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Criminal domestic violence charges have been dropped against Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams, and her attorney says Williams hopes to rejoin the team for WNBA playoffs beginning next week. A prosecutor told a Las Vegas judge on Thursday that Williams’ alleged victim stopped cooperating with prosecutors. The judge dismissed five felony and four misdemeanor charges, including strangulation and coercion. Williams didn’t comment to reporters, and team officials didn’t immediately respond to messages. The 33-year-old shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” was a key member of last year’s Aces championship team. She hasn’t played this season due to a back injury. Outside court, her lawyer said Williams has been physically cleared to play.

