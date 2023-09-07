Skip to Content
Canon City PD attempting to identify man who left kittens inside plastic bag

today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:41 PM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly dumped kittens and left them inside a plastic grocery bag.

The CCPD says the man pictured above dumped four kittens somewhere in the 700 block of College Ave. in Canon City on Aug. 24. The cats were in a plastic grocery bag, according to the department.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the Canon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.

