The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is reporting multiple at-risk runaway/missing children Thursday night.

According to the EPCSO, 13-year-old Sophia Shill walked away from her home today on Roan Drive in the Cimarron Hills area. She was last seen wearing an Ed Hardy crop top and teal pajama pants.

If you have any information on Shill's whereabouts, contact law enforcement.