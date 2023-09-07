2 men survive after tire from semi-truck flies into car

By KCCI Staff

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — Two men in a dangerous car wreck escaped alive after a tire from a semi-truck flew right into their car Monday on Interstate 80 in Adair County.

The crash happened Monday evening just west of the Dexter exit. Iowa State Patrol says the two men were driving west on I-80, and the truck was heading east.

Two tires from the semi flew over the barrier, and one came crashing into the car. Troopers say the man in the passenger seat was reclining, and the tire just missed him. He went to the hospital with injuries but is going to be OK.

The state patrol says the semi-truck driver was cited for breaking safety rules.

