Westbound lanes along E. Platte. Ave. and N. Powers Blvd. closed amid fatal car accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident along E. Platte Ave. and N. Powers Blvd. Westbound lanes are blocked as of 11 a.m.

CSPD first announced the crash at 10:42 a.m. At 10:52 a.m., police said the crash was fatal

Drivers should expect the roads to be closed for multiple hours. People are asked to use Murray Ave. for north/south traffic, and Galley Rd. for east/west traffic.

This is a developing story.