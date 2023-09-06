Skip to Content
News

Westbound lanes along E. Platte. Ave. and N. Powers Blvd. closed amid fatal car accident

KRDO
By
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident along E. Platte Ave. and N. Powers Blvd. Westbound lanes are blocked as of 11 a.m.

CSPD first announced the crash at 10:42 a.m. At 10:52 a.m., police said the crash was fatal

Drivers should expect the roads to be closed for multiple hours. People are asked to use Murray Ave. for north/south traffic, and Galley Rd. for east/west traffic.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content