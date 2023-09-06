US lawmakers visiting The Hague say Russian President Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee say Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. Their comments Wednesday come a day before they are scheduled to meet the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, says Putin “tried to erase a culture, a people and a religion, and that is the definition of genocide.” Another member of the committee, Anne Wagner, R-Mo., agreed, speaking of the “crimes against humanity, the downright genocide that this man has perpetrated.”