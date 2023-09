EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway/missing child last seen Monday.

According to the EPCSO, Romeo Lopez was last seen Sept. 4 around 9 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area.

The EPCSO asks people not to approach him, but if seen, please contact local law enforcement. The EPCSO said there is a possible safety risk involved in this case.