Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partners
By STEPHEN MCGRATH AND VADIM GHIRDA
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A two-day summit in Romania has started in the country’s capital bringing together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. The grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aim to boost ties and connectivity amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The Three Seas Initiative will be held in the capital Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday. The summit brings together high-ranking officials from EU countries as well as representatives from partner countries. It aims to improve interconnectivity in the transportation, energy and the digital fields.