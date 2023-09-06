Rachel Morin’s family hands out flyers with murder suspect’s potential traits

By Cristina Mendez

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the one-month mark of a murder that continues to leave the Harford County community on edge, new efforts are being made to identify the suspected killer.

Rachel Morin, 37, reportedly went for a walk on Aug. 5 along the Ma and Pa trail around 6 p.m., but after not returning home, a missing persons report was filed.

A search volunteer discovered Morin’s body just off the trail the following day.

While the sheriff’s office linked DNA found at the crime scene in Bel Air to a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, California, the suspect’s identity remains unknown.

However, video from a doorbell camera at the crime across the country gives a glimpse into what the man looks like who’s suspected of carrying out both attacks.

To help aid in the investigation, the Morin family worked with criminal profiler, Pat Brown, to determine potential suspect traits.

This may include the man being manipulative, lacking empathy, and being a pathological liar, according to Brown’s description.

“The picture, the traits and them being missing for that time, we feel that might be able to paint a better picture for whoever knows that person,” explained the father of Rachel’s oldest child, Matthew McMahon.

The potential suspect traits were listed on new flyers in both English and Spanish, which were posted and handed out by volunteers Tuesday evening near the Ma and Pa Trail in “target areas,” McMahon described.

“This is not just about getting justice for Rachel and her family and her children. It’s about protecting the next person that the suspect will target,” said McMahon.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible.

If you have tips that could help investigators identify the suspect, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office. There’s a designated email address for tips: RMTIPS@harfordsheriff.org.

“One lead could save someone’s life,” said Michael Morin, Rachel’s older brother. “That’s all we need for someone to do the right thing and speak up.”

