Pakistan shuts key border crossing with Afghanistan after guards exchange fire

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistan has closed a key border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire. There were no reports of casualties, and it was not immediately known why the two sides exchanged fire. The Torkham crossing is a vital commercial artery and trade route to Central Asian countries for Pakistan. An official in Torkham, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, says Pakistani government and military officials are in contact with their Afghan counterparts to defuse tensions. An Afghan Taliban-appointed spokesman confirmed the border clash and said the two sides are attempting to find out what caused it.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.