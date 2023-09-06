Morehouse campus mourns students killed in crash

By Brittany Ford

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Students and faculty at Morehouse College are mourning the loss of two students Tuesday. Classes were canceled and a vigil was held.

The community came together to remember Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. They were tragically killed Monday when the car they were in crashed into two utility poles in East Point.

“It’s very heartbreaking. It’s sad life can be gone in just a minute,” Jaden Johnson said.

Those sentiments were echoed throughout the campus and by those who attended the vigil.

“To see this happen, this young, his junior year of college. It’s just sad,” Emmanuel Agoro said.

Agoro was Files’ roommate freshman year. He says he quickly became a long-time friend.

“It was a unique relationship he was the first person I met when I got here,” he said.

Hugh is the son of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Hugh Douglas. The former NFL player was also a longtime host for “The Game” 92.9 sports talk radio in Atlanta.

The two best friends and roommates were described by their peers as campus stand-outs. Both who were business administration majors and involved in several campus activities.

Johnson said it is tragedy that still has many in shock.

“It’s crazy and it’s so quiet today the campus is so dead righty now.”

School officials says memorial services are in the works.

Authorities told Atlanta News First that the car struck two power poles near Church Street and Linwood Avenue and overturned. Both were killed on impact. State Patrol says speed was a factor.

