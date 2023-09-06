Jeff Daniels looks back with stories and music in new Audible audio memoir ‘Alive and Well Enough’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Daniels tackles his life and career in an absorbing, unconventional way this month with a music- and skit-filled audio memoir from Audible that he calls “a little bit like a one-man musical.” In the 12-episode season of “Alive and Well Enough,” the actor, musician and playwright explores his influences and opinions, offering thoughts on everything from fedoras to folk star Arlo Guthrie. Daniels, who has performed close to 600 small gigs with his guitar, says he was never interested in linear storytelling, preferring instead to use his songs to wrap stories around.