Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has launched a rocket with an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe. The HII-A rocket’s liftoff from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan was shown on live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The rocket is also carrying a small lunar lander. The world is again turning to the challenge of going to the moon. Last month, India landed a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. That came just days after Russia failed in its attempt to return to the moon for the first time in nearly a half century.

