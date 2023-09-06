Interpol at 100: A mixed legacy of hunting fugitives and merging police data from 195 countries

LYON, France (AP) — Interpol is turning 100 with a mixed legacy — as a misconstrued crime-fighting organization, a network that merges police data from authoritarian states and democracies, and a global adviser on how to handle criminal trends. Secretary-General Jürgen Stock, a German who took office in 2014, says his challenge is bringing together 195 very different countries into a network where they can cooperate. Interpol has come under criticism for its red notice system of flagging wanted criminals. Many say it’s vulnerable to authoritarian abuse. Stock has implemented reforms which he said are now taking root. He said Interpol must focus on cybercrime and the global market for child sex abuse, crimes that cross borders swiftly and invisibly.

By LORI HINNANT and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

