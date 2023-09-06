Skip to Content
Hate crime suspect caught on camera in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

    NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — The NYPD has released new images of a man accused of a hate crime assault in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

Police say the man in the photos yelled anti-Asian remarks at a man, then hit him with a stick repeatedly before running off.

It happened shortly after noon on Saturday.

Medics treated the 46-year-old victim at the scene.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact investigators.

Call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

