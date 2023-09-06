Family awarded $3 million after 15-year-old killed by post office vehicle

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A federal judge has awarded a family nearly $3 million after a 15-year-old boy was killed by a post office vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The teen was hit by a United States Post Office vehicle on July 1, 2020 in the area of East 20th Street in Kansas City.

A police investigation found the postal worker was on a cell phone call when the crash occurred.

The court also said it found no evidence to show the teen was at fault in the crash.

“The Court finds that the evidence does not show (the teen) was at fault. To the contrary, the evidence supports that (he) may have been trying to avoid hitting the van by turning to his side. There was no evidence that (he) knew his brakes were working or not, or that (he) acted inconsistently when compared to a careful 15-year-old of the same capacity and experience.”

The post worker passed away in December 2020, according to court documents.

The trial was held in June 2023. The ruling was issued this week.

