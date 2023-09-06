EU targets Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft in next phase of digital crackdown

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is targeting Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. The six companies were classed as online “gatekeepers” that must face the highest level of scrutiny under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act. The act amounts to a list of do’s and don’ts that seeks to prevent tech giants from cornering new digital markets. The EU’s executive Commission says digital platforms can be listed as gatekeepers if they act as key gateways between businesses and consumers by providing “core platform services.”

