EU court dismisses claim by Syrian refugees for damages from Frontex border agency

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — A top European Union court has dismissed a claim by several Syrian refugees for damages from the Frontex EU border agency because they were returned to Turkey after landing in Greece, where they expressed a wish to be granted international protection. The EU General Court ruled that Frontex cannot be held liable because it does not have the power to assess the merits of return decisions or applications for international protection. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, widely known as Frontex, coordinates border control efforts. The refugees arrived in Greece in 2016 but were returned to Turkey in a Frontex operation and eventually ended up in Iraq. They sought a combined $146,000 in damages.

