Damage from Boys & Girls Club arson fire estimated at $5–$7M

MUSKEGON, Michigan (WXMI) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore (BGCML) suffered $5–$7 million in damages from a fire investigators say was set intentionally last month.

The fire broke out on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, according to the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD). The building was undergoing renovations after raising close to $5.8 million.

A $20,000 reward has since been offered in exchange for information that leads authorities to whoever was responsible for the fire.

CEO Monica Turnbull announced Tuesday’s damage assessment saying it may take up to a year to repair or replace what was lost as well as finish the planned renovations.

The building is expected to reopen in February. Until then, all youth programs will be held at All Shores Wesleyan beginning Sept. 11, according to BGCML. Neal Fitness Center events will be held at Kingdom Life Church and Fresh Coast Alliance Training Facility.

Those with knowledge of the fire are urged to connect with police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

