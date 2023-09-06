CSPD issues warning about recent phone and email scammers claiming to be police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning the public about two recent phone and email scams that use numbers and fake emails that appear to be from the police department and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

According to CSPD, one scam will tell victims they have warrants and need to pay money to the police

department to clear them. The second scam claims to be a utility worker and tells

victims they haven’t paid their bill in the last three months and payment is needed

immediately or their electricity will be shut off. Both scams will ask for payment in the

form of gift cards, bitcoin, or other non-standard payment methods.

CSPD says neither it nor CSU will ever ask for someone to pay for a warrant.

If you are unsure if someone is calling from the police department, you can hang up and call (719) 444-7595 and select option 8 to speak to a representative who can determine if the caller works for CSPD or not.