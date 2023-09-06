Couple killed while parked in Harbor City with 1-year-old in backseat

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HARBOR CITY, California (KABC) — Two people were shot and killed Monday night while they sat in a car with their 1-year-old baby in the backseat, police say.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 253rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the victims, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend both in their 20s, were sitting in the parked car when the shooter approached on foot and killed both of them, apparently with little regard for the baby in the backseat.

The child was not struck by gunfire but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and not a random attack.

No arrests have been made, but a search is underway for the shooter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.