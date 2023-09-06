Carl Nassib, first openly gay player to play in NFL games, announces his retirement
By The Associated Press
Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay. Nassib made his announcement on Instagram. He says it’s a “bittersweet moment” and he’s ready to move on from football.