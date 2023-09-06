California courts may weigh affirmation of child’s gender identity in custody cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have passed legislation requiring judges to consider whether a parent affirms their child’s gender identity in custody and visitation proceedings. The legislation is one of several bills lawmakers want to see signed into law offering more protections for LGBTQ+ children. The state Senate passed a bill to seal records for a gender change petition of a minor. The bills come as other states approve policies limiting access to gender-affirming care and banning trans students’ participation in sports. California lawmakers are running up against a mid-September deadline to pass bills for the year.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

