Body of solo climber who went missing in the Rocky Mountains found at base of cliff

DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities recovered the body of a 29-year-old man who had been climbing alone when he went missing over the weekend in the Rocky Mountains.

The Summit County Rescue Group said a friend reported the victim missing Saturday night after he failed to return as expected from an area of cliffs known as Officers Gulch.

Searchers looked for the man for several hours that night and resumed the search Sunday morning when his body was found in a boulder field at the base of a cliff.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The SCRG and Summit County Sheriff's Office stated on social media they extend their deepest condolences to the victim's loved ones. Officials noted his family did several things right that helped crews find him and bring his body back in a reasonably short period.

The SCRG said by letting his friend know an expected return time, the victim ensured that a search began quickly and that searchers knew an approximate area to search. The victim also sent video to his family and had a shared phone location app that allowed searchers to pinpoint his location quickly.

SCRG said these practices, letting people know where you are and sharing a location, are practices other backcountry recreationists can learn from. While this situation ended tragically, SCRG said searches that are long or completely unresolved are oftentimes worse for the loved ones of the victims.