An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison in the murders of three people is appealing her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell filed a notice of appeal last week. They argue the judge in her case wrongly found her competent to stand trial after she spent 10 months in a mental hospital. They also say her right to a speedy trial may have been violated. A jury found her guilty of killing her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival. Her husband is awaiting trial on the same charges.

