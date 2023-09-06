A look at the uranium-based ammo the US is sending to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has announced it is sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead in sending the controversial munitions to help Kyiv push through Russian lines in its grueling counteroffensive. The 120 mm rounds will be used to arm the Abrams tanks the U.S. plans to deliver to Ukraine this fall. Russia has previously warned the West against sending the munitions, which it falsely claims have nuclear components. While depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons, it cannot generate a nuclear reaction. However, the rounds’ radioactive properties do carry some risks. The U.N. nuclear watchdog has urged caution when handling the munitions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.