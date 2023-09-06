Skip to Content
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Published 7:38 AM

By Web staff

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A 7-year-old boy is dead following a shooting at a Lithonia gas station, police said. His father is now charged with murder.

DeKalb County police responded to a person shot along Rock Chapel Road Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m.

The boy was identified Tuesday as Daugherty.

Police say the child’s father, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count of murder in the second degree in connection to the boy’s death.

According to arrest warrants, Daugherty left two siblings inside the car with a loaded gun. That’s when the 6-year-old brother found the gun and shot Zayre in the head.

Daugherty is scheduled for his first appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. at DeKalb Magistrate Court.

Customers at the gas station told Atlanta News First they were saddened by the tragedy.

“I’m shocked, I’m shocked,” Delores Parks said.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

