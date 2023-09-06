3 sailors from Russia and France are rescued off Australian coast after sharks attacked their boat

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Three sailors from Russia and France have been rescued after the inflatable catamaran they were trying to sail in from Vanuatu to Australia came under attack from sharks. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says it responded to an alert on Wednesday from an emergency beacon and found that both hulls of the men’s 9-meter, or 30-foot, boat had been damaged after several attacks from sharks. The agency enlisted the help of a Panamanian-flagged ship, the vehicle-carrying “Dugong Ace,” which was able to complete the rescue and take the two Russians and one Frenchman aboard east of Australia in the Coral Sea.

