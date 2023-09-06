2 Philadelphia youth football teams train with the Eagles, learn life-saving skills

By AZIZA SHULER

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Two Philadelphia youth football teams got to train with the Eagles and learn life-saving skills.

The Southwest Wolves and the Mount Airy Bantams got a taste of the big leagues Tuesday working on their footwork and running drills with NFL pros in the Eagles’ practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex.

“I’m very honored because I was crying during the Super Bowl last year,” one student said. “To be on their field is a lot for me.”

“Being here is like a dream come true,” another student said.

These young athletes are not only preparing for the gridiron but to potentially save a life.

The Eagles partnered with the nonprofit, Simon’s Heart, to teach the two Philadelphia youth football teams how to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator, which is the device that saved Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin last season.

“Obviously with the sport we play, cardiovascular health is extremely important,” Eagles safety Sydney Brown said.

Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood. An AED is used as a life-saving device to help get the heart back into its regular rhythm.

“Cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death of student-athletes,” Jenn Parrado, of Simon’s Heart, said. “It is crucial to have an AED in place within three minutes.”

Parrado says AEDs are not required in schools but with a $50,000 donation from the Eagles and Amazon, Simon’s Heart will be able to supply at least 50 of the life-saving devices to youth sports programs in the Philadelphia region.

“It is the easiest thing you can possibly do,” Parrado said. “All you have to do is turn it on.”

“Even if it’s easy, it can save someone’s life,” one student said.

“If something terrible happens I’ll be able to help if I can,” another student.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.