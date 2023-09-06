2 men plead guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — U.S. authorities say two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays last winter. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman says 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, of Puyallup, admitted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma that he and Matthew Greenwood conspired to cut electrical power in order to break into ATM machines and businesses and steal money. According to the plea agreement, Crahan and Greenwood damaged four substations in Puyallup, Spanaway and Graham on Dec. 25, 2022. Crahan admitted that he helped plan the scheme and primarily served as a lookout that day. Greenwood pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to destroy energy facilities.

