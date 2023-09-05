Tropical Storm Lee forms in Atlantic, forecast to become major hurricane heading tothe Caribbean.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and that it is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean. The storm was located some 1,315 miles (2,115) kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles late Tuesday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 Kph). It was forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane over the weekend and pass just northeast of the Caribbean region. Preliminary forecasts are not predicting any landfall.